Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC Intl Q2 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 85 crore; order book at Rs 42,500 crore

KEC Intl Q2 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 85 crore; order book at Rs 42,500 crore

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KEC International has reported 53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore on a 14% increase in revenues to Rs 5,113 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

EBITDA improved by 17% YoY to Rs 320 crore in the second quarter. EBITDA margin for Q2 FY25 was 6.3% as against 6.1% in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 113 crore, up by 72% from Rs 66 crore in Q2 FY24.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the companys consolidated order intake was Rs 13,482 crore, up 50% YoY. YTD order book was Rs 34,088 crore, with L-1 orders aggregating to Rs 8,500 crore.

As of 30 September 2024, net debt, including acceptances, stood at Rs 5,265 crore, a decrease of Rs 1,074 crore compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, the company's net working capital (NWC) has improved, declining to 130 days as of 30 September 2024, a three-day reduction from the previous year. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented: We are pleased with a solid quarterly performance, marked by robust revenue growth, increase in profitability and a substantial reduction in debt levels.

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slides 1.06%

Sharda Cropchem Ltd Spikes 7.83%

CarTrade Tech records a successful festive season in October

Larsen & Toubro to acquire 21% stake in E2E Networks

Market trade sideways in early trade; breadth strong

Despite challenges like ongoing manpower shortages and geopolitical uncertainties, we have maintained consistent revenue growth. Our PBT margins have increased by 70 basis points, to 2.2% in Q2 FY25 from 1.5% in Q2 FY24.

The uptick in order intake has resulted in our order book + L1 being at a record high of over Rs. 42,500 crore.

KEC International is part of the RPG group. The company is a global EPC major in power T&D systems. It has also diversified in railway infrastructure, manufacturing cables (for power, telecom, solar and railways), civil construction with a focus on construction of industrial plants, warehouses, residential and commercial complexes, smart infrastructure, and renewable sector (solar) projects.

The scrip shed 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 961.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Canadian police officer suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound around 78,800; Nifty holds 24,000; Metal, Auto gain

US election: What time do polls close and when will the results be known

Indian students turn to US, New Zealand amid visa woes in Canada, UK, Aus

P&G Health clocks 52-week high after reporting good Q2 results; PAT up 26%

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story