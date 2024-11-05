Sharda Cropchem Ltd Spikes 7.83%

Sharda Cropchem Ltd has added 44.27% over last one month compared to 5.89% fall in BSE Commodities index and 3.69% drop in the SENSEX

Sharda Cropchem Ltd rose 7.83% today to trade at Rs 822. The BSE Commodities index is up 0.16% to quote at 7480.38. The index is down 5.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd increased 7.29% and DCW Ltd added 2.89% on the day. The BSE Commodities index went up 31.83 % over last one year compared to the 21.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd has added 44.27% over last one month compared to 5.89% fall in BSE Commodities index and 3.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6271 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29742 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 823.05 on 05 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 318 on 27 Mar 2024.

