Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 84.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.23% to Rs 138.09 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv declined 84.13% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 138.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

