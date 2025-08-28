Jana Holdings standalone net profit declines 64.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Jana Holdings declined 64.89% to Rs 199.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 567.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.010.032451700.002039700.00199.07567.05199.07567.05199.07567.05

