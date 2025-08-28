Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 337.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.28% to Rs 561.10 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices reported to Rs 337.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 354.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 561.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 574.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.561.10574.1934.6128.60-253.52-265.07-337.54-354.00-337.54-354.00

