Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 261.93 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 29.31% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 261.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 249.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.261.93249.0312.0711.0327.5323.5923.3719.5619.9415.42

