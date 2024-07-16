Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 261.93 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 29.31% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 261.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 249.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales261.93249.03 5 OPM %12.0711.03 -PBDT27.5323.59 17 PBT23.3719.56 19 NP19.9415.42 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump's economic plans include proposed tariffs, tax cuts, no taxes on tips

Asian shares fall as investors ponder US-China equation post Trump win

LIVE news: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani killed in Darbhanga

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty flat but positive; Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Jio Fin in focus today

US Justice Dept to appeal against ruling dismissing Trump documents case

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story