Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 261.93 croreNet profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 29.31% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 261.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 249.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales261.93249.03 5 OPM %12.0711.03 -PBDT27.5323.59 17 PBT23.3719.56 19 NP19.9415.42 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News