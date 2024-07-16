Modern Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 13.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 14.49 croreNet profit of Modern Engineering and Projects declined 13.28% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.4914.29 1 OPM %3.450.35 -PBDT1.762.24 -21 PBT1.351.71 -21 NP1.111.28 -13
