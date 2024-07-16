Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 104.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 417.49% to Rs 17.75 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 104.35% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 417.49% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.753.438.9020.701.310.481.020.170.470.23

