Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 104.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 417.49% to Rs 17.75 croreNet profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 104.35% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 417.49% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.753.43 417 OPM %8.9020.70 -PBDT1.310.48 173 PBT1.020.17 500 NP0.470.23 104
