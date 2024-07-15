Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Spikes 8.72%

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has added 63.74% over last one month compared to 12.93% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.87% rise in the SENSEX

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd rose 8.72% today to trade at Rs 167. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.67% to quote at 40095.95. The index is up 12.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Onward Technologies Ltd increased 5.33% and Ksolves India Ltd added 4.97% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 28.12 % over last one year compared to the 22.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has added 63.74% over last one month compared to 12.93% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 69758 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 168.9 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 72.8 on 26 Oct 2023.

