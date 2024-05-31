Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kellton Tech Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kellton Tech Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 247.84 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions reported to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 176.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 247.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 64.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 126.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 982.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 917.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales247.84242.71 2 982.89917.33 7 OPM %12.986.88 -10.6310.19 - PBDT28.0614.60 92 87.9184.26 4 PBT24.099.71 148 71.9169.80 3 NP23.93-176.47 LP 64.01-126.81 LP

