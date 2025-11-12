Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 19.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.03% to Rs 35.47 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals rose 19.08% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.03% to Rs 35.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.4740.3212.049.424.594.203.122.623.122.62

