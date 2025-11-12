B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit rises 286.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.62% to Rs 32.56 crore

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls rose 286.67% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.32.5636.433.381.291.550.401.550.401.160.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News