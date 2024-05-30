KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 78.87% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.87% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.10% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.51% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
