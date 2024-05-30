KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 78.87% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.87% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.10% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.51% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.150.710.587.7453.3343.6651.7218.600.030.410.120.990.030.410.120.990.010.180.080.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News