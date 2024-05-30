Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2024 quarter

KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales decline 78.87% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.87% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.10% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.51% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.71 -79 0.587.74 -93 OPM %53.3343.66 -51.7218.60 - PBDT0.030.41 -93 0.120.99 -88 PBT0.030.41 -93 0.120.99 -88 NP0.010.18 -94 0.080.62 -87

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

