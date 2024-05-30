Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid acquires Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission

Power Grid acquires Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 30 May 2024 acquired Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission (KIVE2TL), the Project SPV to establish Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase-IV (7GW) Part E2, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - REC Power Development and Consultancy.

The project comprises of augmentation works at existing substation in the state of Gujarat.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KIVE2TL was incorporated on 05 October 2023 by the Bid Process Coordinator as per the Guidelines Encouraging Competition in Development of Transmission Projects and Tariff based Competitive-bidding Guidelines for Transmission Service notified by Ministry of Power (MoP).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GE T&amp;D India hits the roof on bagging Rs 370-cr order from Power Grid

Power Grid acquires Sikar Khetri Transmission under TCCB route

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends final dividend

NHPC receives LoI from GUVNL worth Rs 847 cr

Power Grid announces cessation of director

Jio Financial Services launches beta version of "JioFinance" app

Board of Indian Oil Corporation approves re-routing of investment in Sun Mobility, Singapore

Market Mayhem! Stocks plunge as election jitters collide with F&amp;O expiry

INR Settles Modestly Higher As Dollar Weakens; Massive Sell-Off In Local Equities Cap Gains

Board of Aarti Industries appoints CEO and directors

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story