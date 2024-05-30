Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Bijoy Hans reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.08 -13 0.280.30 -7 OPM %-285.71-362.50 --128.57-170.00 - PBDT-0.13-0.25 48 -0.07-0.38 82 PBT-0.13-0.28 54 -0.12-0.44 73 NP-0.13-0.28 54 -0.12-0.44 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

World Book Fair Unveils 'Modi: The Man, The Vision, The Transformation' by Hans Raj Hans, Published by Invincible Publishers

Anil Sharma &amp; Suryacharya Krishnadeonand Giriji attended Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Mahatma Gandhi Award PC held by Dr Gaurav Hans

Innovative Renewable Energy Partnership Poised to Illuminate the Future

Dialog, Axiata and Airtel to merge operations in Sri Lanka

Power Grid acquires Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission

LS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Manbro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 88.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Marsons standalone net profit declines 86.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story