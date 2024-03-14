Kenvi Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AVG Logistics Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Genus Paper & Boards Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2024.

Kenvi Jewels Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 6.24 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 585.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43612 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Nutrients Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 101.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8200 shares in the past one month.

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd exploded 19.31% to Rs 20.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd advanced 18.81% to Rs 749.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23562 shares in the past one month.

