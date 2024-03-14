Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kenvi Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kenvi Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AVG Logistics Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Genus Paper & Boards Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2024.

AVG Logistics Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Genus Paper & Boards Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kenvi Jewels Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 6.24 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 585.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43612 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Nutrients Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 101.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8200 shares in the past one month.

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd exploded 19.31% to Rs 20.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd advanced 18.81% to Rs 749.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23562 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

AVG Logistics partially divests its stake in JV NDR AVG Business Park

Genus Paper &amp; Boards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

AVG Logistics gains after securing 6-year parcel train leasing contract from Indian Railways

Maximus International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kalamandir Jewellers to unveil Gujarat's biggest showroom in Ahmedabad on October 18, 2023

(L&amp;T Energy Hydrocarbon wins major onshore gas pipeline project in Middle East

BLS International Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India, ADB sign $181 million loan to improve livability and mobility in Ahmedabad

KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 2,257 cr

Dollar Index Looks Forward To More US Data For Further Guidance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story