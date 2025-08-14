Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 30.89 crore

Net profit of Kenvi Jewels rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 30.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.8923.401.071.580.250.210.250.210.190.16

