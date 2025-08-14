Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1437.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.81% to Rs 18.26 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 1437.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.81% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.269.5249.7846.642.921.161.620.091.230.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News