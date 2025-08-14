Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.69% to Rs 90.73 crore

Net Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.69% to Rs 90.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.90.73112.975.8511.19-7.18-0.81-16.36-9.73-17.66-10.33

