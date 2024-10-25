Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.06% to Rs 36.41 crore

Net profit of Kenvi Jewels rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.06% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.36.4127.161.040.850.200.140.200.140.170.11

