Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 223.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 1891.22 croreNet profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 223.11% to Rs 89.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 1891.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1657.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1891.221657.21 14 OPM %4.731.67 -PBDT89.4727.69 223 PBT89.4727.69 223 NP89.4727.69 223
