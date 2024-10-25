DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 48.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 18.13 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India declined 48.35% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.1319.0817.7640.044.878.784.458.533.286.35

