Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 48.35% in the September 2024 quarter

DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 48.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 18.13 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India declined 48.35% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.1319.08 -5 OPM %17.7640.04 -PBDT4.878.78 -45 PBT4.458.53 -48 NP3.286.35 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Joint search ops by BSF, police launched in border areas of J-K's Samba

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 79,500, Nifty at 24,150; Bank, Auto, Cons, Oil drag around 2-3%

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Glenn Phillips sends Jaiswal back to pavilion

Maharashtra polls: Zeeshan Siddique, two former BJP MPs on NCP's 2nd list

Use EMI to shop at Blinkit for orders above Rs 2,999: Here's how

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story