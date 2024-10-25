Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 54.83 crore

Net loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 54.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.8352.445.5312.176.669.62-1.971.34-1.990.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News