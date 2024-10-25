Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 54.83 crore

Net loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 54.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.8352.44 5 OPM %5.5312.17 -PBDT6.669.62 -31 PBT-1.971.34 PL NP-1.990.37 PL

