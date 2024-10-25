Adani Wilmar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.88% to Rs 14460.45 crore

Net profit of Adani Wilmar reported to Rs 311.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 130.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 14460.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12267.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14460.4512267.153.921.17494.30-12.51401.87-108.25311.02-130.73

