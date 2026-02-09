Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kerala Blasters FC partners with MosChip Technologies

Kerala Blasters FC partners with MosChip Technologies

Image
Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Kerala Blasters FC partners with MosChip Technologies as the Club's Official Technology Partner for the 2025-26 season. The collaboration will support the Club's growing focus on integrating technology into athlete performance and wellbeing.

As a part of the association, MosChip will support Kerala Blasters FC's technology-driven initiatives and help strengthen the Club's digital and innovation-led ecosystem.

The partnership will see Kerala Blasters FC and MosChip co-develop an athlete performance application that turns wearable data into context-aware, personalized insights on player health, readiness, and recovery at both team and individual levels - built on MosChip's AgenticSky WearableCore accelerator, with role-based access for coaches and players.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RIR Power Electronics appoints N Ramesh Kumar as MD and CEO

Intellect Design Arena partners with DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

TCS partners with Flight Central Travel Group

Wall Street Soars as Bargain Hunting and Strong Sentiment Spark Broad-Based Rally

Atul Auto gains as Q3 PAT spurts 90% YoY to Rs 15 cr

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story