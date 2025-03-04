Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 24.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.95% to Rs 206.69 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation declined 24.65% to Rs 62.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 206.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 208.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.206.69208.6893.6895.2669.0893.8269.0793.7362.0782.38

