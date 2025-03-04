Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 24.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.95% to Rs 206.69 croreNet profit of Kerala Financial Corporation declined 24.65% to Rs 62.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 206.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 208.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales206.69208.68 -1 OPM %93.6895.26 -PBDT69.0893.82 -26 PBT69.0793.73 -26 NP62.0782.38 -25
