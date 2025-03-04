Karnataka State Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 28.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 71.56 crore

Net profit of Karnataka State Financial Corporation declined 28.49% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 71.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.71.5671.6851.3064.8929.7538.7429.7638.3122.4631.41

