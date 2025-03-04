Karnataka State Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 28.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 71.56 croreNet profit of Karnataka State Financial Corporation declined 28.49% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 71.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales71.5671.68 0 OPM %51.3064.89 -PBDT29.7538.74 -23 PBT29.7638.31 -22 NP22.4631.41 -28
