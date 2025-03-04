Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 1.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.14% to Rs 30642.67 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India rose 1.01% to Rs 767.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 760.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.14% to Rs 30642.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43244.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.30642.6743244.252.661.84815.72795.43767.88760.18767.88760.18

