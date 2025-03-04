Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 1.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 29.14% to Rs 30642.67 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India rose 1.01% to Rs 767.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 760.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.14% to Rs 30642.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43244.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales30642.6743244.25 -29 OPM %2.661.84 -PBDT815.72795.43 3 PBT767.88760.18 1 NP767.88760.18 1

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

