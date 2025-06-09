Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems hits the roof after JV secures Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Jun 09 2025
Kernex Microsystems (India) frozen at its upper limit of 5% at Rs 1,292.90 after the company announced that its joint venture, the Kernex-KEC Consortium, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 182.81 crore from Western Railway.

The contract involves the provision of KAVACH Version 4.0 or the latest (formerly known as Train Collision Avoidance System TCAS), including the deployment of a communication backbone based on UHF and OFC on the PalanpurSamakhiyaliGandhidham section under the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway.

The project is valued at Rs 182.81 crore and is scheduled to be executed within 730 days. Kernex holds a 70% stake in the consortium.

Kernex Microsystems (India) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of safety systems and software services for railways.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 358.2% to Rs 32.59 crore on an 829.9% rise in total income to Rs 83.69 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Jun 09 2025

