Kernex Microsystems JV bags Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that its joint venture, the Kernex-KEC Consortium, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 182.81 crore from Western Railway.

The contract involves the provision of KAVACH Version 4.0 or the latest (formerly known as Train Collision Avoidance System TCAS), including the deployment of a communication backbone based on UHF and OFC on the PalanpurSamakhiyaliGandhidham section under the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway.

The project is valued at Rs 182.81 crore and is scheduled to be executed within 730 days. Kernex holds a 70% stake in the consortium.

Kernex Microsystems (India) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of safety systems and software services for railways.