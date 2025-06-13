Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Dilip Buildcon approves allotment of 1.53 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Board of Dilip Buildcon approves allotment of 1.53 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 June 2025

The Board of Dilip Buildcon at its meeting held on 13 June 2025 has approved the allotment of 1,53,90,510 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each against receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs. 246.03 /- per warrant (i.e. 75% of the issue price), pursuant to the exercise and conversion of 1,53,90,510 convertible warrants in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (ICDR Regulations), and the terms of allotment of the warrants.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

