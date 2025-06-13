Sensex slumps 646 pts; Nifty below 24,700 level; European mrkt decline

The key equity indices traded with major losses in the afternoon trade, mirroring losses across Asian markets, after Israel carried out military strikes on Iran, intensifying tensions in the oil-rich Middle East. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red with PSU Bank, metal and bank shares declining the most. The Nifty traded below the 24,700 level.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 645.73 points or 0.79% to 81,039.96. The Nifty 50 index fell 196.85 points or 0.79% to 24,691.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.79%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,164 shares rose and 2,717 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 6.49% to 14.93. Gainers & Losers: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.25%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.12%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.59%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.54%) and Wipro (up 0.26%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 2.65%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.16%), State Bank of India (down 1.89%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.81%) and Bajaj Auto (down 1.70%) were the major Nifty50 Losers.

Economy: India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 2.82% in May 2025, down 34 basis points from April's 3.16%, marking the lowest reading since February 2019. A key driver of the decline was food inflation, which dropped to 0.99%, the lowest since October 2021, significantly below both April's 1.78%. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Oswal Pumps received bids for 20,78,448 shares as against 1,62,12,980 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Friday (13 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.13 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (13 June 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (17 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 584 and 614 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 24 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Stocks in Spotlight: Sigachi Industries added 1.22% after the firm informed that it has secured the Terms of Reference (ToR) approval from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Andhra Pradesh. TANFAC Industries rallied 9.46% after the company announced that it has has successfully commissioned its 5,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) Solar Grade Dilute Hydrofluoric Acid (DHF) plant. Canara Bank tanked 4%. The bank said its board has approved a capital raising plan of up to Rs 9,500 crore for FY25-26 through the issuance of Basel III-compliant debt instruments. Prostarm Info Systems rose 0.44%. The company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 1.60 crore from India1 Payments for the supply and installation of UPS Systems and Servo Stabilizers.

DCM Shriram added 0.54%. The company said that its board has approved definitive agreements to be entered into for acquiring 100% equity share capital of Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for a total consideration of Rs 375 crore. Global Markets: US stock futures nosedived early Friday, with Dow Jones futures plunging 580 points, after media outlets reported that Israel had launched military strikes on Iran, specifically targeting its nuclear facilities. The reports emphasized that the US was not involved in the operation. Israels Defense Minister declared a nationwide state of emergency, saying, "Following the State of Israels preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future."

European markets opened lower on Friday as Israel-Iran conflict weighs on global sentiment. Asian shares mirrored the anxiety, trading deep in the red on Friday. Crude oil prices spiked in response to the escalating geopolitical tension. Despite the looming volatility, US indices closed higher on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.38%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.24% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.24%. In economic data, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.1% in May, recovering from a revised 0.2% drop in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Oracle soared to record highs after the company raised its full-year revenue growth outlook, citing strong AI-related demand.