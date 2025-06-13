India's money supply up 9.4% on year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 279.34 lakh crores as on May 30, 2025, marking a gain of 1% on a fortnightly basis. The latest figure is up 9.4% compared to the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 37.13 lakh crores, up 7.7% on year. Demand deposits with banks rose 18.1% on year at Rs 31.31 lakh crores. Time deposits with banks rose 8.6% on year at Rs 209.56 lakh crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 9.7% on year to Rs 186.90 lakh crores, moderating from a annual gain of as compared to a growth of 15.5% in year ago period.

