Kernex Microsystems JV receives LoA from South Central Railways

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that the "South Central Railways, Secunderabad" has issued a letter of Acceptances (LOA) to KERNEX- VRRC JV for the project for Upgradation of Kavach Version 3.2 to 4.0 in Sadashivpet Road (Excluding) - Bidar - Parli Vaijnath Parbhani (Excluding) Section of South Central Railway.

The accepted Bid cost for the project is Rs. 21.03 crore (Incl. GST@18%).

The Completion period is 24 months from the date of LoA.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

