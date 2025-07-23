Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Moody's, an international credit rating agency, has on 22 July 2025, completed the periodic review of credit rating of Tata Steel. The Company's Baa3' issuer rating and Stable' rating outlook remain unchanged.

The rating reflects its large scale, strong market position and cost-competitive vertically integrated steel operations in India (Baa3 stable); the likely improvement in its European operations, especially following the closure of its upstream operations in the United Kingdom (UK, Aa3 stable); its prudent financial policy and balanced growth approach; and its close association with its parent, Tata Sons.

The Baa3 rating also reflects Tata Steel's exposure to inherent volatility in the steel sector; and regulatory risks in India and Europe.