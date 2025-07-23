Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Jul 23 2025
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, today announced the appointment of Deepali Naair as Global Head Brand & Corporate Communications, effective immediately.

Deepali will lead the global brand and corporate communications function, responsible for defining and executing an integrated strategy that spans brand positioning, digital presence, regulatory and statutory communications, financial and corporate reporting, media relations, and employer branding.

Deepali will join the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Limited. She will be based at Biocon House, Bengaluru.

Seema Ahuja, who was the Head of Communications for Emerging Markets and Corporate Brand, will post her retirement from Biocon Biologics move into a non-business facing role in Biocon Chairperson's office to work on special projects.

First Published: Jul 23 2025

