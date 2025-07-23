Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbled 2.20% to 10.52.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,254, a premium of 34.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,219.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 159 points or 0.63% to 25,219.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.20% to 10.52.

Infosys, One 97 Communication (Paytm), State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.