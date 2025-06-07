Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems JV wins Western Railways' KAVACH project of Rs 182 cr

Kernex Microsystems JV wins Western Railways' KAVACH project of Rs 182 cr

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that the Western Railways, Ahmedabad has issued a letter of Acceptance (LOA) to KERNEX- KEC CONSORTIUM for the project viz, for Provision of KAVACH Version 4.0 or latest (formerly known as Train Collision A voidance System-TCAS), including provision of communication back bone based on UHF and OFC on Palanpur - Samakhiyali - Gandhidham Section on Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway. The Company is partner of the said Joint venture with a share of70%. The accepted Bid cost for the project is Rs. 182.81 crore (IncI. GST@18%). The Completion period is 730 days from the date of LoA.

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

