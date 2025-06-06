Carbogen Amic AG to co-invest in its manufacturing sites in Switzerland

Dishman Carbogen Amcis' wholly owned subsidiary, CARBOGEN AMCIS AG, a pharmaceutical process development and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and drug products manufacturing company, announced a strategic co-investment of more than CHF 25 million with a long-standing Japanese customer to expand manufacturing capabilities at its sites in Aarau and Neuland, Switzerland.

The investment will support the production of a drug linker for a commercial antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), enabling CARBOGEN AMCIS to meet rising global demand. As part of the agreement, both facilities will see significant equipment and infrastructure enhancements, including:

Aarau site: installation of 850-litre reactors and 0.4 m agitated filter dryers with supporting equipment. Completion is expected by Q1 2027.