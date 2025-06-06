Carbogen Amic AG to co-invest in its manufacturing sites in Switzerland

The investment will support the production of a drug linker for a commercial antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), enabling CARBOGEN AMCIS to meet rising global demand. As part of the agreement, both facilities will see significant equipment and infrastructure enhancements, including:
Aarau site: installation of 850-litre reactors and 0.4 m agitated filter dryers with supporting equipment. Completion is expected by Q1 2027.
Neuland site: installation of 850-litre reactors and 0.4 m agitated filter dryers with auxiliary systems. Completion is anticipated by Q3 2027.
This project builds on a previous joint funding agreement between CARBOGEN AMCIS and the same customer in April 2021 to develop a site extension at the Bubendorf site in Switzerland, reinforcing the strength of the relationship and their shared commitment to long-term growth.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app