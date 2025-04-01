Kernex Microsystems -KEC consortium bags Rs 85.14 cr kavach project

Kernex Microsystems (India) in consortium with KEC has received a letter of acceptance from North Central Railways, Prayagraj for provision of kavach system along with tower and 4x48 fibre OFC as a backbone on Bhuteshwar (INCL)- Dholpur (INCL) section in North Central Railway. The accepted bid cost for the project is Rs 85.14 crore.

The total value of all kavach contracts received by the company to date stands at Rs 2,470.25 crore.

