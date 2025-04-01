Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems -KEC consortium bags Rs 85.14 cr kavach project

Kernex Microsystems -KEC consortium bags Rs 85.14 cr kavach project

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kernex Microsystems (India) in consortium with KEC has received a letter of acceptance from North Central Railways, Prayagraj for provision of kavach system along with tower and 4x48 fibre OFC as a backbone on Bhuteshwar (INCL)- Dholpur (INCL) section in North Central Railway. The accepted bid cost for the project is Rs 85.14 crore.

The total value of all kavach contracts received by the company to date stands at Rs 2,470.25 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 34% jump in tractors sales in March

Merino Shelters monetises its 6-acre land in Navi Mumbai

Ola Electric records 23,430 registrations in Mar'25

Cumulative coal production in FY25 crosses One Billion Tonne mark

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story