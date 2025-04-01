Mahindra & Mahindra records 34% jump in tractors sales in March

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector sold 34,934 tractors in month of March 2025 compared to 26,024 units in March 2024, recording a growth of 34%. Total sales include domestic tractors sales of 32,582 units (up 34% YoY) and tractor exports of 2352 units (up 35% YoY).

Commenting on the March performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said We have sold 32582 tractors in the domestic market during March' 25, a growth of 34% over last year. The tractor industry has been witnessing good momentum on account of favorable weather conditions, good reservoir levels, strong rabi outlook and positive terms of trade for farmers. Harvest season has commenced in the northern regions and is expected to progress smoothly across the country. Delivery momentum picked up in the last week of March on account of festivities and momentum is expected to continue in Q1 FY26 on expectation of very good Rabi crop harvest and improved cash flow in the hands of the farmers In the exports market, we have sold 2352 tractors, a growth of 35% over last year.

