Cumulative coal production in FY25 crosses One Billion Tonne mark

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Indias coal sector has crossed the One Billion Tonne (BT) milestone in cumulative production for the financial year 2024-25. The cumulative coal production in FY 2024-25 has now crossed the One Billion Tonne (BT) mark, reaching 1047.57 (Provisional), compared to 997.83 MT in FY 2023-24, recording a substantial growth of 4.99%. Commercial & Captive, and other entities have also recorded a stupendous coal production of 197.50 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 28.11% over the same period last year recorded at154.16 MT.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

