Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 47.92% to Rs 69.49 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 47.92% to Rs 69.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales69.49133.43 -48 OPM %-14.253.65 -PBDT-11.85-1.19 -896 PBT-17.12-5.52 -210 NP-17.12-5.52 -210

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

