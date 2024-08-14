Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Apollo Hospital Enterprise, NMDC steel, Nykaa, Piramal Enterprise

Securities in F&O ban: Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion& Retail(ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV. Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion& Retail(ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV. Upcoming results :Capacite Infraprojects, EID-Parry (India), Entero Healthcare Solutions, Gabriel India, Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Aeronautics, KIOCL, KNR Construction, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Pitti Engineering, Red Tape, RHI Magnestia India, Reliance Power, Suprajit Engineering, Swan Energy and Tarsons Products, Voltas. Hero Motocorps consolidated net profit climbed 36% to Rs 1,122.63 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 824.72 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 15.7% YoY to Rs 10,143.73 crore in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported 82% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 315.50 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 173.40 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 15.1% YoY to Rs 5,085.60 crore in Q1 FY25.

NBCC s consolidated net profit jumped 38% to Rs 107.19 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 77.41 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue climbed 11.3% YoY to Rs 2,144.16 crore during the quarter.

NMDC Steel reported consolidated net loss of Rs 547 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 861 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue increased 9.6% QoQ to Rs 2,023 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertillizers Chemicals consolidated net profit jumped 34.1% to Rs 118 crore on 22.3% increase in revenue to Rs 2,021 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Texamco Rail & Engineerings consolidated net profit surged to Rs 70.44 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.15 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 36% YoY to Rs 891.71 crore in Q1 FY25.

Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit jumped 64% to Rs 181 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 509 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Total income declined 26% YoY to Rs 2,145 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income fell on account of Rs 889 crore income from sale of Shriram Finance Stake in the first quarter of financial year ended March 2024.

FSN E-commerce Ventures(Nykaa)s consolidated net profit jumped 49% to Rs 13.6 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 9.1 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 4.7% YoY to Rs 1,746.11 crore during the quarter. The company will buy 29% additional stake in Dot & Key for a total consideration of Rs 265 crore.

Kewal Kiran Clothings consolidated net profit declined 25.3% to Rs 25.3 core in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 33.9 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 15.2% to Rs 151.2 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 178.4 crore in Q1 FY24.

