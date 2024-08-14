Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

M&M production slides to 69,138 units in Jul'24

Aug 14 2024
Mahindra & Mahindra said that its total production declined 1.18% to 69,138 units in the month of July 2024 as compared with 69,962 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 64,929 units in May 2024, registering a growth of 2.12% on YoY basis.

Exports for the period under review tumbled 40.35% YoY to 1,515 units.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

M&M's standalone net profit jumped 31.58% to Rs 2,038.21 crore on 11.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 25,108.97 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.02% to close at Rs 2,718.10 on Tuesday, 13 August 2024.

Aug 14 2024

