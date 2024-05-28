Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar Petroproducts reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesar Petroproducts reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 58.72% to Rs 49.60 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.72% to Rs 49.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 957.45% to Rs 4.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.11% to Rs 148.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.6031.25 59 148.88119.96 24 OPM %3.975.86 -1.545.48 - PBDT3.651.66 120 8.587.01 22 PBT2.350.15 1467 4.930.98 403 NP3.05-0.16 LP 4.970.47 957

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

