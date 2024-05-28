Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 531.09 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 1359.31% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 531.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 469.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.13% to Rs 122.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 1921.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1676.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

531.09469.781921.741676.9016.5714.3215.9712.9579.2061.10271.61205.0856.5340.58182.30124.6333.712.31122.4261.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News