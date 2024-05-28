Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 531.09 croreNet profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 1359.31% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 531.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 469.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.13% to Rs 122.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 1921.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1676.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
