S H Kelkar &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 1359.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 531.09 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 1359.31% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 531.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 469.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.13% to Rs 122.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 1921.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1676.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales531.09469.78 13 1921.741676.90 15 OPM %16.5714.32 -15.9712.95 - PBDT79.2061.10 30 271.61205.08 32 PBT56.5340.58 39 182.30124.63 46 NP33.712.31 1359 122.4261.17 100

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

