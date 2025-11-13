Integra Capital standalone net profit declines 69.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.14% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Integra Capital declined 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 77.14% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.080.3537.5082.860.030.290.030.290.070.23

