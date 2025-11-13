Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.290.3010.3456.670.030.170.030.170.020.13

