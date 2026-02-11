Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.63% to Rs 8.23 croreNet profit of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.238.54 -4 OPM %40.3446.60 -PBDT2.541.87 36 PBT1.801.09 65 NP1.36-0.03 LP
